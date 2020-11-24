'He should write his name as Jaan Rita Bhattacharya': Kumar Sanu on son's remarks

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan, who recently got evicted from 'Bigg Boss 14', has been making headlines for his remarks about his father. In a recent interview the budding singer had lashed out at his father for 'questioning his upbringing' and said that Kumar never supported or promoted him.

Now, the singer has reacted to his son's comments and said that he couldn't meet his children because their custody was with his ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Kumar Sanu said, "I’ve heard him say in his interviews and also in the Bigg Boss house that his mother is his mom and dad for him. I appreciate his respect for his mom, and I believe in giving even more respect to his mother. He should write his name as Jaan Rita Bhattacharya, not Jaan Kumar Sanu because, firstly, Ritaji has done a lot for him, and secondly, people will start comparing him with me, which is not good for him as a newcomer."