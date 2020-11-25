Why did Kumar Sanu leave his first wife Rita when she was pregnant with Jaan?

Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of playback singer Kumar Sanu, was recently evicted from “Bigg Boss 14” after a brief stint for nearly two months on the show.

Jaan courted his share of controversies on the reality TV – be it his anti-Marathi remarks or kissing co-contestant Nikki Tamboli without consent.

However, nothing beats his fresh statements made on dad Kumar Sanu.

Jaan said on the show, "For me, my mother plays the role of both parents. My parents separated when my mother was six months pregnant with me hence, I have grown up with her only since childhood.”

"My mom is both a mother and a father to me. Before entering the Bigg Boss House, what worried me most was that who will now take care of my mother. My thinking when it comes to love is old school because of my mom, I feel love only happens with one person and we should only be with one person. I am just like my mother," he added.