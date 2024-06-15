 Bhumi Pednekar's Sister Samiksha Pednekar To Participate In Bigg Boss OTT 3?
Bigg Boss OTT 3 will stream on Jio Cinema on June 21, 2024, and will be hosted by Anil Kapoor.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to premiere from June 21, 2024, on Jio Cinema and will be hosted by actor Anil Kapoor. Ahead of its release, reports have surfaced indicating that Samiksha Pednekar, the sister of actress Bhumi Pednekar, will be one of the participants in this season of the reality show.

According to Tellychakkar, talks are on between Samiksha and the makers of the show. "If sources are to be believed, then Samiksha is almost confirmed for the show and she might be participating in the show," added the report.

Samiksha Pednekar or Bhumi Pednekar are yet to react to the news.

Who is Samiksha Pednekar?

With over 256k followers on Instagram, Samiksha bears a striking resemblance to her sister Bhumi, sparking significant online buzz in recent years.

She studied law at O.P. Jindal Global University and after her graduation, she worked as an associate at the Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas law firm in Mumbai. However, she has now quit law.

Excited to host the third season of Bigg Boss OTT Anil Kapoor said in a statement, "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly, that I'm reverse-aging, but Bigg Boss is seriously timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting."

He added, "Having said that, I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone—laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it."

Reportedly,  viral vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit, Harshad Chopda, Shehzada Dhami, Cheshta Bhagat, and Nikhil Mehta will also be a part of this reality show. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

