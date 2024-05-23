Anil Kapoor To Charge ₹10 Crore LESS Than Salman Khan To Host Bigg Boss OTT 3: Reports

After the massive success of the previous season of Bigg Boss OTT, Jio Cinema is all set to bring in the third season of the show soon. While there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the names of the contestants in this season of the show, speculations around who will be seen hosting this season are at an all time high too.

Media reports earlier suggested that Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor are in contention to host this season of the reality show. However, a recent promo dropped by Jio Cinemas is hinting towards Anil Kapoor being finalised to host the show this season. The voiceover in the promo speaks about this season of the show being 'ekdum jhaakas,' which is the catchphrase of Anil Kapoor.

Well, now, as per reports in Filmi Beat, Anil Kapoor will be paid compartively lesser than Salman Khan. The report states that Anil will be charging 2 crores per episode of the show as compared to 12 crores per episode by Salman Khan. While these are just speculative figures, it will be interesting to see what flavor does Anil Kapoor bring to the show. Anil Kapoor has earlier hosted 24 for Colors TV and Bigg Boss OTT 3 will mark his return as a host.

For the unversed, Maxtern, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Rohit Zinjurke and other popular names have been approached to participate in this season of Bigg Boss OTT. The previous season of the show went ahead to be a massive hit and was won by internet sensation Elvish Yadav.