FPJ Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT 3 NOT Cancelled - Makers Change Mind After Initial Uncertainty

Bigg Boss OTT garnered a lot of love for both its seasons: Season 1 saw Divya Agarwal emerge as the winner, while Elvish Yadav claimed the trophy for Season 2. However, amidst news of the third season looming, Free Press Journal had previously reported exclusively that the show's creators were considering not going ahead with Bigg Boss OTT 3 this year.

Our source had earlier informed us that the makers were hesitant to proceed with the show this year, as they aimed to attract more viewership when it aired on the channel. Reportedly, the makers believed that the OTT version was impacting the viewership of the main show on the channel.

However, Free Press Journal now brings another exclusive update on the matter. Our source closely associated with the show reveals that the makers have had a change of heart and have decided to proceed with the show after all. The source states, ''Yes, earlier it seemed confirmed that the show wouldn't happen this year. However, the team has recently been informed that the makers have reversed their decision and will proceed with the show. However, nothing is scheduled for the next 30 days as of now; it may occur after this specified duration.''

Well, if this development holds, who would you like to see on the show?