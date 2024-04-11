FPJ Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT 3 NOT Happening This Year, News Of The Release Date & Contestants UNTRUE?

With the massive hit that Bigg Boss OTT 2 was, the news of the makers gearing up for the third installment of the show has been doing rounds for quite some time now. A few media portals have also been reporting about the release date of the show. As reported by a few portals, the show is slated to go on air by the 15th of May this year.

However, Free Press Journal has exclusively learnt that this might not be the case. Our very reliable resources close to the show inform us that the makers are 'not keen' on bringing the third installment of the show this year and that the team has not received any brief as such. Our source informs us, ''The makers of Bigg Boss OTT are not very sure about bringing in a new season this time. The team has received no brief as of now. Even the set construction has not begun.''

When asked why has the casting abruptly stopped, the source reveals, ''It is because the channel wants to focus on the main Bigg Boss this time. Last time you must have seen how Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw all the hype and the rage, but when it came to Bigg Boss 17, it did not work that well. The makers want more viewership from the channel and also, if the OTT version of the show is brought every year, it will also get boring, hence, this year, the makers are planning to skip the show.''

Another source close to the show informed us that the final call on whether or not Bigg Boss OTT will happen will be taken in a week.

Amidst the news of various names being 'finalised' for the show, this news may come as a shock for the ardent viewers of Bigg Boss. However, we await official confirmation on the same.