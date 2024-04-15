Bhumi Pednekar's Sister Samiksha SHUTS DOWN Troll Who Accused Them Of Undergoing Plastic Surgery

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar gave a befitting reply to troll who accused the duo of undergoing plastic surgery. Bhumi often shares her photos and videos on social media, however, she is often criticised and trolled for her sartorial choices. This is also not the first time that Bhumi was accused of going under the knife. However, this time, her sister decided to give it back to the troll.

A couple of days back, Samiksha shared a video in which they can be seen applying lipstick and doing the final touchups. Dressed in traditional outfits, the duo is seen all smiles while posing for the camera.

Samiksha gives befitting reply to troll

"Me and my best friend," Samiksha captioned the video. However, soon after she posted it on Instagram, a user commented, "This is what happens we have the same surgeon, we can't differentiate both of them."

This did not go down well with Samiksha and she replied, "Or same parents? Maybe?"

Another user commented, "Life in plastic it's so fantastic." To this, Samiksha replied, "What plastic?"

Samiksha also replied to a user who called Bhumi 'Bhumika'. "When bhumika is bored of shooting you can act on behalf of her," read the comment under the same post.

Samiksha replied, "I don’t know who Bhumika is but?"

Take a look:

While Bhumi made her Bollywood debut in 2015 and has starred in several critically acclaimed films, Samiksha has stayed away from films. However, she is often spotted with Bhumi at various events and Bollywood parties.

She also constantly shares pictures and videos with her sister to keep her fans entertained.

Bhumi's upcoming projects

Bhumi was last seen in Bhakshak which released on an OTT platform in February. Besides Bhumi, it also starred Aditya Shrivastava and Sanjay Mishra in key roles.

The actress will next be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and is directed by Pati Patni Aur Woh fame Mudassar Aziz.

Post that, Bhumi will will make her web series debut with Daldal, a thriller drama which will see her as a cop, hot on the heels of a serial killer in Mumbai. She will essay the role of Rita Ferreira, Mumbai's newly-appointed DCP who is haunted by the guilt of her past and dealing with demons of her present.