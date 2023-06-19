Bhojpuri Actor-BJP Politician Manoj Tiwari REACTS To Controversial Dialogues In Adipurush; Here’s What He Said

Amid all the controvversies and people’s reaction to the film, popular Bhojpuri Actor Manoj Tiwari has also presented his opinion on issue and Manoj Muntashir’s decision to change the problematic dialogues from the film,

While VFX wasn’t upto the expectations, Om Raut’s film was heavily criticized for its dialogues leading to several people calling out for the film’s ban. Taking this into consideration, Adipurush writer MAnoj Muntashir decided to alter those dialogues, and Manoj Tiwari has now reacted to the entire situation.

HERE’S WHAT HE SAID

Actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari praised Muntashir’s decision to revise the dialogues. Let us tell you, these dialogues from the writer received huge backlash from all sides for disrespecting and ruining the epic mythology, Ramayana.

Manoj Tiwari said, “I haven’t seen the movie, but I heard that some dialogues are inappropriate. Manoj Muntashir, who has written them, has already announced changing those lines from the film and I truly respect his choice. People are also saying that there are several other things in Adipurush that aren't dignified. Our Lord Ram is superior. Hence, people in the film industry must be careful so that their efforts don't go to waste.”

Read Also Adipurush Rakes In ₹100 Crore At The Box Office On Day 3

WHAT MANOJ MUNATSHIR SAID AFTER RECEIVING HEAVY CRITICISM

Sharing a long statement, the writer announced on June 18 that those controversial dialogues from the film will be revised. He stated that Everyone should learn to respect emotions of otherswhether it is right or wrong.

He argued that out of the 4000 lines he wrote in Adipurush, people’s sentiments were hurt by just 5 lines. However, in those hundreds and thousands of lines where Lord Rama was glorified and Sita Ma’s chastity was defined, he didn’t receive the praise for them which he deserves.

He further stated that it is possible for a 3 hour film to have something different from the viewers’ imagination for atleast 3 minutes, and people were in so hurry to write Sanatan-Drohi on his forehead.

ABOUT ADIPURUSH

Directed & co-writtern by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological tale narrating Valmiki’s Ramayana in a modern way. Despite heavy backlash, the film has managed to gross 340 crores so far in three days of run.

The film that released onJune 16 stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Dev Datta Nage and others.