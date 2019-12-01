Be There or Be Square: Deepika Padukone warns Kartik Aaryan

Deepika Padukone seems all set to put on her dancing shoes as she called Kartik Aaryan to come and teach her the 'Dheeme Dheeme' step "tomorrow" at terminal 2A of the Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

A day after she expressed a wish to partake in the ongoing #DheemeDheemchallenge and asked Kartik to teach her the hook step of the song, the 'Padmaavat' actor on Saturday directed him to "be there or be square!"

Taking to her Instagram story, the 33-year-old replied to Kartik's question when he asked Deepika the time and place to teach the dance step. "Kartik Aaryan tomorrow! 1st December, 2019. 9:00 am CSIA, Terminal 2A Gate 1," she wrote.