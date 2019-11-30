Why Ananya Panday refused to write a matrimonial bio for Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday are busy promoting their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya Panday has on several occasions said that she has a crush on her co-star Kartik Aaryan. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ananya Panday said why she will not make a matrimonial profile for Kartik.

During the rapid fire segment, Ananya Panday was asked to describe a matrimonial profile for Kartik Aaryan. Ananya Panday was quick to answer that she would not make a profile. To this Kartik Aaryan added, “He is not available”. Meanwhile, the actress whole heartedly agreed to this statement made by her co-star.

Ananya also spoke about one habit of Kartik, she would like to change if he was her real life husband. She said that she would like him to let others talk. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was asked about one crazy rumour about herself that she has heard. The Student Of The Year 2 actor said that she heard a rumour that she and Kartik Aaryan are best friends, which is not true