Deepika Padukone wants to learn this from Kartik Aaryan!

With fans posting their versions of 'Dheeme Dheeme' from Kartik Aaryan's upcoming outing 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', the #DheemeDheemeChallenge has sure created a buzz on the internet and now actor Deepika Padukone too wants to be a part of it!

Moreover, to participate in the trend, Deepika has asked Kartik himself to guide her on the hook step, which is not a cakewalk.

The 'Padmaavat' actor on Friday took to the Instagram story and tagged Kartik writing, "Will you please teach me the Dheeme Dheeme step!?" "I want to take part in the #dheemedheemechallenge !!!" she added.