'Ballika Vadhu' actor Avika Gor talks about venturing into Telugu cinema, and her journey as an actor

Will we see you in a Bollywood film?

I also want to see myself working in Bollywood. I have already done a Hindi film, Kahani Rubberband Ki. But, I don’t know why the film has been delayed. The logistics is better known to the producers. Who knows it could be my debut film in Bollywood! It also stars Manish Raisinghan, my co-actor from Sasural Simar Ka.

What are you currently busy with?

I’m shooting for multiple projects right now, but all Telugu. I can’t reveal the details. There has been a lot of delay as everybody wants to be safe; so we have postponed our shooting now. But, I have wrapped shooting for one project, titled Thank You.

Tell us about Amaram. We hear you play an investigating journalist in it...

I can’t reveal much. When I heard the story, I was sceptical whether I would be able to play the part well. I have done a lot of romantic roles, but I am doing a serious role for the first time. The director was confident though. It also has a bit of sci-fi element and fantasy. Thus, I said ‘yes’.

Switching from doing romantic roles to serious, how challenging was it?

An actor should accept challenges, as only then you will understand where you stand, and what you are capable of. The Telugu audience has been very kind and whatever I have done till now has been appreciated by them. However, they expect a little more from me. And, I need to fulfil their expectations. It's my job to challenge myself, and offer something new to the audience.