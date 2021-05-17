'Ballika Vadhu' actor Avika Gor talks about venturing into Telugu cinema, and her journey as an actor

Who doesn’t know the super cute Avika Gor who made her debut in television as a child actor in Ballika Vadhu? After that, she did another popular show, Sasural Simar Ka, and then started turned her attention to South, and worked in Telugu films. Some of her successful films include Uyyala Jampala (2013), Cinema Choopistha Mava (2015) and Raju Gari Gadhi 3 (2019). Apart from Telugu movies, Avika also features in the music video, 'Dil ko mere' with Aadil Khan, which releases today. The song has been composed by Rahul Jain, and sung and written by Vandana Khandelwal. Having shed the child actor image, Avika talks about living ‘n’ loving both TV and films. Excerpts from an interview:
You made acting debut with a bang on TV. What led you to make the big switch?
I always wanted to do something bigger, and by that, especially in our industry, I mean to say the big screen. I’m not saying that TV is smaller than films, no way — Salman Khan wouldn’t be doing a Bigg Boss if it was! TV has always been close to my heart. There were rumours about me doing Balika Vadhu 2 and Sasural Simar Ka 2. People were asking if I would like to do them... I had no reason to say no. I loved those shows so much and because of those shows, people have appreciated my work. TV has always been special for me and holds an important place in my life. In Sasural Simar Ka, I did that character for seven years.
Then I started doing movies because I realised that when I can do so many characters in this one show, why can’t I deliver it in different movies? There will be ups and downs, but it does not mean I will stop doing films — for me, movies have been about gaining experience. In fact, after a few years if I’m offered a TV show that I might like to take up, I will say yes. I’m just 23 and I have a long way to go. I will grab opportunities coming my way and challenge myself.
Foraying down South is a great challenge, how did it all begin?
I got my first movie Uyyala Jampala while I was doing Sasural Simar Ka. Nagarjuna sir was the producer. It was as big as Salman Khan launching a new actor in Bollywood. And because Nagarjuna sir was launching me, people were eager to see the film. My character's name was Anandi in the film. They loved my character on TV so much that they used that name and encashed on Anandi on the big screen. I loved that idea because it’s my own baby. I was excited and they literally welcomed me with open arms. They wanted to see me in more films and that’s why I decided to continue. TV has supported me. South has been equally kind to me; people get emotionally attached to a character. It was the right time for me.
Will we see you in a Bollywood film?
I also want to see myself working in Bollywood. I have already done a Hindi film, Kahani Rubberband Ki. But, I don’t know why the film has been delayed. The logistics is better known to the producers. Who knows it could be my debut film in Bollywood! It also stars Manish Raisinghan, my co-actor from Sasural Simar Ka.
What are you currently busy with?
I’m shooting for multiple projects right now, but all Telugu. I can’t reveal the details. There has been a lot of delay as everybody wants to be safe; so we have postponed our shooting now. But, I have wrapped shooting for one project, titled Thank You.
Tell us about Amaram. We hear you play an investigating journalist in it...
I can’t reveal much. When I heard the story, I was sceptical whether I would be able to play the part well. I have done a lot of romantic roles, but I am doing a serious role for the first time. The director was confident though. It also has a bit of sci-fi element and fantasy. Thus, I said ‘yes’.
Switching from doing romantic roles to serious, how challenging was it?
An actor should accept challenges, as only then you will understand where you stand, and what you are capable of. The Telugu audience has been very kind and whatever I have done till now has been appreciated by them. However, they expect a little more from me. And, I need to fulfil their expectations. It's my job to challenge myself, and offer something new to the audience.
