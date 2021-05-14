'Mahadev' actor Sourabh Raaj Jain talks about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty and more

Debonair actor Sourabh Raaj Jain always wanted to participate in Khatron Ki Khiladi (KKK) and finally, the Gods up there listened to his prayers and he is finally in Cape Town, South Africa, all geared up to participate in KKK this year. Sourabh had gained super popularity playing the role of Lord Vishnu in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Lord Krishna in Mahabharata and there after Lord Shiva in Mahakali. He also participated in the dance show Nach Baliye 9 with his wife, Riddhima. Here, Sourabh Raaj Jain talks about working in mythological shows, Khatron Ki Khiladi and his personal life. Excerpts:

How confident are you about winning the show?

I can't say anything about winning but I am confident of one thing that I don't give up easily. Winning or not — that is completely in God's hands! But I'll try my level best.

Rohit Shetty is the host of the show and he is a tough taskmaster…

Whatever I saw in the previous seasons, I have always seen him motivating the other contestants. So it’s cool.