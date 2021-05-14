'Mahadev' actor Sourabh Raaj Jain talks about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty and more

Debonair actor Sourabh Raaj Jain always wanted to participate in Khatron Ki Khiladi (KKK) and finally, the Gods up there listened to his prayers and he is finally in Cape Town, South Africa, all geared up to participate in KKK this year. Sourabh had gained super popularity playing the role of Lord Vishnu in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Lord Krishna in Mahabharata and there after Lord Shiva in Mahakali. He also participated in the dance show Nach Baliye 9 with his wife, Riddhima. Here, Sourabh Raaj Jain talks about working in mythological shows, Khatron Ki Khiladi and his personal life. Excerpts:
How confident are you about winning the show?
I can't say anything about winning but I am confident of one thing that I don't give up easily. Winning or not — that is completely in God's hands! But I'll try my level best.
Rohit Shetty is the host of the show and he is a tough taskmaster…
Whatever I saw in the previous seasons, I have always seen him motivating the other contestants. So it’s cool.
Why did you accept the offer?
I wanted to do KKK for a long time — once when I was doing Mahabharat and then the second time when I was offered KKK I was during Mahakali — but I couldn't do it because of my date issues. And this time because of the lockdown, I did not have any show in my hand. So, I took this offer as soon as it came my way.
What do you enjoy the most in KKK?
Like I said, I haven't experienced anything of that sort as yet — once I experience it only then I'll be able to do it. But I am really looking forward to stunts which involve choppers, because that will be a memory of a lifetime.
What about your wife, what was her reaction?
She always knew that I wanted to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. But due to date issues, it never materialised. She is happy about the fact.
How old are your twins?
They will turn four and I have a strong bond with both of them, which is equal.
Coming back to mythological roles — talking about your role as Lord Krishna, people often say that if you get such kind of roles then you are destined for it. What will you say?
I'd say that you are destined to do everything in life. Until you put your energies into something that you don't get. I did other shows like Chandragupta Maurya, Patiala Babes, etc. I wouldn't say that just because I did one mythological show — so I was destined to do it. I just feel very grateful that I got the opportunity to play that role.
You must have got the same offers after Mahabharata?
Yes, after Mahabharata, I got offers to play Krishna in some or the other show, which I politely refused.
You didn't want to be typecast?
It is not because of getting typecast. But in Mahabharata, I lived the character and I don't know what else I can give the character. Maybe in the future, but now I don't feel the urge to do it.
What kind of genre you'd like to opt for next?
I am not of a mind-set who looks for genres. I look for a character in any genre — if it is interesting, I do it.
What are the films and shows you're doing currently?
I am not doing anything currently. I only have Khatron Ke Khiladi.
