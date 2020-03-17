From Erica Fernandes to Sourabh Raaj Jain; here's what your fav TV stars are doing amid coronavirus outbreak

With shooting of films, serials and web series cancelled, Chaya Unnikrishnan speaks to television actors about their plans during this 'unexpected' holiday

To curtail the spread of Covid-19, the Maharashtra government shut down theatres, gyms, swimming pools and later even malls till the end of this month. Now, multiple trade associations pertaining to the entertainment industry have decided to stall the shoot of films, TV serials and web series from March 19-31. This means an unanticipated holiday of almost a fortnight for actors who are busy filming their projects. We spoke to a few TV stars to find out how they are planning to spend their time during the period.

A well-deserved break: Erica Fernandes

The actress, who is shooting for Kasauti Zindagi Kay, looks at it as a safety measure. “When people out there are working day in and day out to entertain the masses by putting their health and lives at sake, I think it should be called a well-deserved break. I’m glad this action has been taken because actors usually do not have the luxury of taking a holiday or leaving early when sick. They don’t get weekends off nor do they have any public holidays. I plan to utlilise this time to stay at home and rest. Travel should be avoided at this time, be it international or domestic,” she says

Staying indoors: Sourabh Raaj Jain

The actor, who features in Patiala Babes, feels that the forced holiday will help him spend time with his family. “I am planning to stay indoors. In this race of life and work, while there is so much chaos due to corona, I also feel its bringing families together and making us realise what really matters,” he philosophizes.