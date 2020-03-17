From Erica Fernandes to Sourabh Raaj Jain; here's what your fav TV stars are doing amid coronavirus outbreak

With shooting of films, serials and web series cancelled, Chaya Unnikrishnan speaks to television actors about their plans during this 'unexpected' holiday
To curtail the spread of Covid-19, the Maharashtra government shut down theatres, gyms, swimming pools and later even malls till the end of this month. Now, multiple trade associations pertaining to the entertainment industry have decided to stall the shoot of films, TV serials and web series from March 19-31. This means an unanticipated holiday of almost a fortnight for actors who are busy filming their projects. We spoke to a few TV stars to find out how they are planning to spend their time during the period.
A well-deserved break: Erica Fernandes
The actress, who is shooting for Kasauti Zindagi Kay, looks at it as a safety measure. “When people out there are working day in and day out to entertain the masses by putting their health and lives at sake, I think it should be called a well-deserved break. I’m glad this action has been taken because actors usually do not have the luxury of taking a holiday or leaving early when sick. They don’t get weekends off nor do they have any public holidays. I plan to utlilise this time to stay at home and rest. Travel should be avoided at this time, be it international or domestic,” she says
Staying indoors: Sourabh Raaj Jain
The actor, who features in Patiala Babes, feels that the forced holiday will help him spend time with his family. “I am planning to stay indoors. In this race of life and work, while there is so much chaos due to corona, I also feel its bringing families together and making us realise what really matters,” he philosophizes.
Home-cooked meals and Netflix: Sayantani Ghosh
The actress, who is part of Naagin 4, is happy to be home spending time with her family. “Luckily my family is here, and my brother is working from home too. I will have nice home-cooked meals, watch Netflix, play indoor games like Ludo and cards. It’s going back to the basics and living life the way it's supposed to be led with your loved ones! I will try and stay fit with some home workouts. It's all about staying healthy and safe,” she says.
Reconnect with old friends: Parag Tyagi
The actor currently shooting for Shakti - Astitiva Ek Ahsaas Ki is planning to make the most of the holiday. “I will reconnect with old friends. Nobody will have any excuse now! Most importantly I am excited about spending quality time with my Pari (wife, Shefali Jariwala) and Simba (pet dog). Normally, we have one dinner together, but now we will have breakfast, mid-meal and snacks also together! I am planning to have a lot of fun by watching old movies, serials and web series, which we have missed. Gyms are closed, so will focus on cardio. I have metal rope and dumbbells and will do functional training. The best part is we will work out together. Pari has learnt making rotis and parathas in Bigg Boss, I am looking forward to tasting them,” he grins.
Family time: Karishma Kotak
She was to host Road Safety Series featuring cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, but that has been postponed so she has flown back to London to be with her loved ones. “I am eating a lot of pizzas, and plan to do up my room. Since I have not been able to stay at home and spend time with my family, it’s a welcome break,” she smiles.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)