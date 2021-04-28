Avika Gor reveals how her family battled COVID-19, urges everyone to come forward and help amid crisis

Television actress Avika Gor recently shared some stunning photos of herself and penned a long note about the country fighting the second wave pf coronavirus and how it is important for everyone to come forward and do their bit.

She also told people to not hesitate from sharing resources on social media and also requested her fans and followers to stay at home and wear masks.

She revealed how her family battled the virus and called it a scary experience.

Avika wrote, "Almost 2 lakh people have lost their lives according to the official figures and we all know the real numbers are at least 4-5 times. More than 17 million (officially) have been impacted by the virus in our country, a lot of whom might suffer some health consequences in the future."

"Our healthcare system is overburdened and there isn't much that can be done about it right now. All we can do is support each other in whatever way possible and do everything to stop the spread ASAP. So, when you see a request and you think 'why should I share this, I only have 200 followers,' please think again. One or more of your 200 people could be the savior today. Yes, it's come down to this. We all need to try," she added.

"My family has gone through the battle, and it wasn't a pleasant feeling. It was scary. I'm glad they survived, but I wouldn't want anyone to go through it," her post further read.

Avika then requested all the COVID-19 survivors to come ahead and donate plasma. Her note read, "For those who have fought the battle and won it, please donate plasma! It doesn't take much from your body, & hospitals are being very careful in extracting. Whenever it’s your turn, please get vaccinated! It might not protect you from getting the virus, but it'll protect you from the impact significantly."

Check out her post here: