'Looked at myself in the mirror and broke down': Avika Gor's emotional note on weight loss transformation

Popular Television actress Avika Gor, who shot to fame from Colors TV's 'Balika Vadhu', recently took to social media to share an emotional note about her weight loss transformation. The 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress has reportedly lost around 13 kgs.
Sharing a stunning picture of herself, Avika wrote on Instagram, "I still remember one night last year, when I looked at myself in the mirror & I broke down. I didn't like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well earned belly. I had let go too much. If it were due to an illness(Thyroid,PCOD, etc), it would be okay because that would be out of my control. But, it happened because I ate anything & everything, and I didn't workout at all. Our bodies deserve to be treated well, but I didn't respect it."
Adding, "As a result, I disliked the way I looked so much that I couldn't even completely enjoy dancing (which I love) without thinking "how I must look right now". I got so busy judging myself & feeling bad that I didn't leave any scope for outsiders to make me feel bad.
Such insecurities run in the head all the time & they make us feel tired & irritated. Hence, I would often snap at my loved ones."
Talking about the setbacks she faced during her journey, Avika also opened up about how she once broke down after looking at herself in the mirror.
"Well, one fine day I decided that it was enough, and that I must evolve. Nothing changed overnight. I just started to focus on the right things... things that I should be proud of(like dancing). I kept trying to eat better & working out, and I had various setbacks. But, it was important that I didn't stop. And my people were constantly there to guide me.
Long story short, I looked at myself in the mirror this morning & I didn't feel the need to look away. I smiled at myself, and told myself that I'm beautiful. And you, the person reading this, you are beautiful as well. We all have a lot to offer & we must actively work on that, rather than feeling sad about what we can't do. But, we MUST do what's in our control," shared Gor.
"Today, I am comfortable in my own skin. Today, I'm peaceful. And I hope you are too," she added.
In another post on Thursday, Avika Gor spoke about her struggles while trying to make the right choices.
She wrote, "Although, I must tell you that I didn't make the best possible choices for a long time & it impacted my life significantly. Where do I start? Vadapav? Oh I love Vadapav! Give me 2 mins, I'll be back. OK wait. No.
'No, Avika! Bad choice!' I mean good choice for taste, but bad for health. Why couldn't Vadapav be healthy for us?
Anyway, between a smile & a frown, I used to subconsciously choose the frown all the time. My face only came to normal when things were great, & I rarely smiled! Between a healthy(which can also be tasty) meal & junk food, you can guess what I always chose. I didn't eat for food, I ate for my mood, and that choice ain't gooood. "
"I thought, I anyways don't look great, what do I have to lose with a few extra french fries. Well, I know what I gained! (Kgs) Between half glass full and half glass empty, I chose to see the emptiness almost everytime. I would marinate in negative emotions for days at times, & not once count my blessings. But it had to change because these choices were making me hollow!!! And it was really hard. ( Not letting go of Vadapavs, letting go of the negative emotions. ) It took constant reminders, forced reflection & a strong support system for me to gradually move out of the wrong choices. I still make the wrong choices, but it's less frequent & when I do, I quickly try to improve it. After all, it's a short life, the least we can do is try to get better," Gor added.
