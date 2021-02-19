Azaan Sami Khan talks about his famous parents and recently released debut solo album

Being the son of Adnan Sami and Zeba Bakhtiar, was it a dream for you to be a part of the entertainment industry?

Well, with age and time my dream has changed. Like many other boys from this part of the world, till the age of 12, I wanted to be a cricketer and I was mad about cricket. Then I thought maybe I should study law. Of course, I was learning music, I used to roam around with my mother on film sets. So, I was exposed to this world as a child. But, I think it was not just exposure, I had a natural talent and inclination towards music and storytelling. Though neither of my parents nudged me to follow their path, they only said that ‘there will be a certain high standard of quality of work expected of you. So, either you learn and deliver the best, or do not do it’. I was told anything I do, I have to be the best. I kept that in mind while starting my journey.

Your musical style is very similar to that of your dad’s. What is your take on that?

I think genetic, to an extent! As a student of music, I have studied his work closely. Apart from being his son, I am one of his fans! I think it is a huge honour also that at the beginning of my journey, even remotely to be compared with someone like Adnan Sami, we all know that as a musician, he is a legend.