Oscars 2021: Karishma Dev Dube opens up about Bittu making it to the Live Action Short Film shortlist

The shooting was a completely different process from writing. I spent around three months on the location, the forgotten side of Dehradun. I moved to this small village and started street-casting. Rani (who plays Bittu) was just there with all the other kids. She was a little far away from what I imagined it to be, but she was perfect in terms of spirit. We had an instant connection… The entire crew built the work ethics around the kids and they did a great job. The kids were true allies of mine on the set.

Guneet Monga, Ekta Kapoor and Tahira Kashyap are backing the film. How did your collaboration with Indian Women’s Rising happen?

Since we had already submitted to the Oscars in December, and Mary Evangelista (film’s producer) and I were trying to raise money for the Oscar campaign, we started approaching people. Guneet [Monga] has always been a friendly voice on my phone ever since I won the Student Academy. So, I wanted to see if there was a possibility to raise money in India itself with a home team. She was supportive and told me about the pipeline dream of hers to put together a collective. She thought Bittu could be a perfect project to instigate that. So it all snowballed into what is now Indian Women’s Rising. We are really proud to be associated with them.

Do you think you have an advantage over other films post-winning the Student Academy Award?

I am really excited and happy that so many Indian films are in the running. I haven’t had the opportunity to see them all but what I have seen is that people are now trying really cool things. In terms of having an advantage, I think I had to put my best foot forward, Mary and I surely have. However, it is also a game of luck. I am excited that winning is even a possibility, but I also know awards are very few and far between so I just want to continue working. I don’t want to hold my breath about it.

(The final Oscars nominations will be announced on March 15 ahead of the ceremony on April 25.)