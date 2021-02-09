We are confident that the sequel will be loved too: Mohanlal on Drishyam 2

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is all set to take his legacy forward with Drishyam 2. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the sequel of the 2013 hit stars Meena, Ansiba, Esther, and Saikumar among others.
In a virtual press conference on Monday, the makers and the cast talked about the film’s impending release and how they all got on board after seven years. Mohanlal said, “‘A crime once done, haunts forever’ – that’s the tagline of the film. Goergekutty and his family are still living in the trauma. The first part was a huge success, not just in Malayalam but in other languages as well. The film also changed how the world views Malayalam cinema now. We are confident that the sequel will be loved too.”
When asked about the challenges that come with making the sequel of a highly successful film, Mohanlal quipped, "The challenge was mostly for Jeethu in terms of getting a gripping story. For me, the challenge was to know what Georgekutty will do to protect his family. We were very focused on this sequel as we wanted to bring the audience back to the theatre.”
Starting off from where the first part ended, Drishyam 2 promises an edgier and more thrilling plot. The trailer takes the viewers into the intriguing world of Georgekutty (essayed by Mohanlal) and his family and how their lives have altered post that one fateful night.
The film will release on February 19 on Amazon Prime Video.