We are confident that the sequel will be loved too: Mohanlal on Drishyam 2

When asked about the challenges that come with making the sequel of a highly successful film, Mohanlal quipped, "The challenge was mostly for Jeethu in terms of getting a gripping story. For me, the challenge was to know what Georgekutty will do to protect his family. We were very focused on this sequel as we wanted to bring the audience back to the theatre.”

Starting off from where the first part ended, Drishyam 2 promises an edgier and more thrilling plot. The trailer takes the viewers into the intriguing world of Georgekutty (essayed by Mohanlal) and his family and how their lives have altered post that one fateful night.

The film will release on February 19 on Amazon Prime Video.