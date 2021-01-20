‘I want to make at least one feature-length film before I die,' says 'Delhi Crime' actor Rajesh Tailang

Rajesh Tailang, known for his brilliant performances in shows like Delhi Crime and Mirzapur, has directed a short film during lockdown. Titled Trivedi Ji, the film stars Vartika Tiwari and depicts the life of a woman who is stuck in her apartment with a depleting food supplies. It follows her anxiousness and fragile state of mind as she struggles with her loneliness and has solace in the only other living creature around her, an aloe vera plant. The film is shot on a phone and with limited resources and is edited by Tailang. In a quick chat, the actor-filmmaker tells us what inspired him to make this short, his love for film direction, and what the 2021 calendar is looking like. Excerpts:

How did the story come into being and tell us the concept behind it?

Vartika Tiwari, actress of Trivedi Ji, had put up a post on Facebook, just a few days after the complete lockdown. In that, she had mentioned her ‘only living partner Trivedi Ji’ with a photo of her and the aloe vera plant. Consecutively, she put more photos with the plant describing her relationship with it. Those posts got me wondering how it must be to survive a lockdown where the only living thing around is a plant. So, I called her. I was also alone stuck in my house during the lockdown and hence had the time to develop this into something. Then video calls happened and both of us poured in ideas. I edited it myself and Trivedi Ji came into being.