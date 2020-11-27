‘Delhi Crime’s Emmy win is huge, not only for us but for the industry too,’ says Rajesh Tailang

Veteran actor Rajesh Tailang is basking in the glory coming his way after his web series, Delhi Crime, won the first International Emmy for India. Ask him how he has taken the news of Delhi Crime winning the Best Drama Series award, he proudly says, “It feels great, obviously. This is a big thing, not only for the Delhi Crime team but also the industry. I had not anticipated the win but I felt if we have reached the top five nominations, we have a good chance to win as well.”

The Netflix web series is based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape of a student (who became Nirbhaya for the country) and the following police investigation. Talking about it, he adds, “In the first place, we did the show only because we felt close to the show. Being a Delhite, I remember we were enraged after the incident and hence, wanted to do or say something about it then also. So Delhi Crime felt like a good opportunity after I read the script. Plus, I have known Richie (Mehta) for a long time and was confident that he will deal with the subject very sensitively and delicately.”

His character of Bhupendra Singh was praised by everyone. Speaking about the character, Rajesh says, “It was based on Rajinder Singh, who retired as ACP last month. He was earlier part of STF (Special Task Force). I met and spoke to him a couple of times. Secondly, the character breakdown was in Richie’s writing and I also wanted to catch the human behind the uniform. Generally. Cops are either shown as super-cops like Simmba who can do anything or as corrupt officers. There is no middle ground. However, the man behind the uniform has its own aspirations and difficulties with the need to maintain a constant balance between his duty and his home. So in the case of Delhi Crime, no matter how instantly my character wanted to kill the culprits, it isn’t easy to do so for a cop. So, you have to balance the human aspects of the police as well,” he said after the win.

Prod him if the Emmy win will be a turning-point for him as an actor, he signs off by saying, “Definitely, Delhi Crime will now be seen by people who didn’t watch it before. And this show is something that I am proud of. So automatically, I will get much more recognition.”