‘Awesome Threesome’: Shah Rukh Khan Reacts After Watching Hrithik, Deepika & Anil's 'Fighter' Motion Poster

The motion poster of much-awaited film ‘Fighter’ was recently shared on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day with fervor and patriotism. The team behind the upcoming action-packed movie 'Fighter' unwrapped their first motion poster, igniting excitement and anticipation among film enthusiasts.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, the mastermind behind hit movies like 'Pathaan' and 'War', promises to be a thrilling collaboration featuring the powerhouse trio of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, marking their first joint venture on the silver screen.

However, the excitement didn't stop at the unveiling of the motion poster. The 'King of Bollywood', Shah Rukh Khan himself, couldn't resist joining the words of praises for the upcoming blockbuster.

SHAH RUKH KHAN CHEERS THE POWERFUL TRIO

Taking to his X account, Shah Rukh Khan shared the captivating motion poster with his followers and sprinkled it with words of commendation.

In the midst of a storm of social media chatter and increasing fan excitement, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter haven once again, sharing the 'Fighter' glimpse, amplifying its visibility, and extending his best wishes to the team. He adorned his tweet with heartwarming words, "Wow this Threesome of @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is looking Awesome. All the best Duggu and Sid. Keep winning the fights, both of u with love ❤️."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

SHAH RUKH KHAN'S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

While Shah Rukh Khan casts his spotlight on 'Fighter', his own professional commitments continue with an upcoming cinematic venture. His eagerly awaited film 'Jawan', helmed by the accomplished director Atlee, is all set to hit the theatres on September 7, 2023.

This star-studded project features not only Shah Rukh Khan but also Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, supported by a talented ensemble including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Ridhi Dogra. And there's an extra dash of glamour with the inclusion of Deepika Padukone in a special cameo appearance.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)