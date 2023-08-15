 Independence Day 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Hoists National Flag With Gauri & AbRam (WATCH)
The video showed the trio alongside their staff members, standing with hands on their hearts, saluting the flag.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 06:17 PM IST
Bollywood's King Khan Shah Rukh Khan added a touch of heartfelt patriotism to Independence Day as he proudly hoisted the National flag at his Mumbai residence, Mannat.

The 77th Independence Day celebrations witnessed Shah Rukh, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and their youngest, AbRam, come together to honour the tricolour.

SHAHRUKH KHAN HOISTS THE INDIAN FLAG AT MANNAT

In an Instagram post, Shah Rukh Khan shared a series of pictures and videos that captured the essence of the day.

The first image showcased the Khan family, dressed in pristine white outfits, posing in front of the National flag.

Next was the video that depicted the trio alongside their staff members, standing with hands on their hearts, saluting the flag. The moment of pride and unity marked an annual tradition for the Khan family.

HERE'S WHAT SHAH RUKH SAID IN THE VIDEO

In Shah Rukh Khan's own words, he expressed, "Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it."

Among the viral moments, a video surfaced where SRK waved to the throngs of fans gathered outside Mannat, acknowledging their love and support.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan showcased his solidarity with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign' initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As part of the campaign, citizens are encouraged to display the Indian flag on their social media profiles.

This year's Independence Day marks the culmination of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, a campaign launched by PM Modi to commemorate 76 years of India's independence.

The movement, initiated from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on March 12, 2021, aims to rejuvenate the nation's spirit and propel it towards becoming a developed country by 2047.

SHAH RUKH'S UPCOMING PROJECTS

While celebrating the nation's pride, Shah Rukh Khan continues to entertain with his cinematic prowess. Fans eagerly await his upcoming action-thriller film 'Jawan,' set to hit theaters on September 7.

Directed by Atlee, the movie features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

In addition to 'Jawan,' SRK is set to shine in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming project 'Dunki,' opposite Taapsee Pannu.

