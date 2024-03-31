Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Expecting First Baby After A Year Of Wedding? Suniel Shetty Drops MAJOR Hint...

Athiya Shetty, who got married to cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, 2023 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, is reportedly expecting her first child after a year of marriage.

While Athiya and KL Rahul have yet to share an official announcement, Suniel dropped a major hint on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane. Bharti Singh, the show's host, said that no one can handle such a cool nana like him (Suniel).

To this, Shetty said, “Yes, next season when I come I will be walking on the stage like a Nana.”