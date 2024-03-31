 Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Expecting First Baby After A Year Of Wedding? Suniel Shetty Drops MAJOR Hint
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married on January 23, 2023.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

Athiya Shetty, who got married to cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, 2023  at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, is reportedly expecting her first child after a year of marriage.

article-image
article-image

While Athiya and KL Rahul have yet to share an official announcement, Suniel dropped a major hint on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane. Bharti Singh, the show's host, said that no one can handle such a cool nana like him (Suniel).

To this, Shetty said, “Yes, next season when I come I will be walking on the stage like a Nana.”

