 Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Share A Long Hug, Dance Their Hearts Out In UNSEEN Wedding Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAthiya Shetty, KL Rahul Share A Long Hug, Dance Their Hearts Out In UNSEEN Wedding Video

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Share A Long Hug, Dance Their Hearts Out In UNSEEN Wedding Video

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 05:23 PM IST
article-image

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The duo celebrates their first anniversary today, and on this occasion, the couple shared an unseen video from their wedding, and it is all things cute!

KL Rahul shared the video on his Instagram and captioned it, "Finding you was like coming home." In it, Athiya is seen flaunting her massive wedding ring. Further, her brother, actor Ahan Shetty, can be seen walking his sister down the aisle.

Check it out:

Read Also
Athiya Shetty SLAMS trolls for claiming KL Rahul visited strip club in London: 'Stop taking things...
article-image
Read Also
'She Has A Lucky Spot At Home': KL Rahul Reveals Wife Athiya Shetty's Superstitions When He's...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Share A Long Hug, Dance Their Hearts Out In UNSEEN Wedding Video

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Share A Long Hug, Dance Their Hearts Out In UNSEEN Wedding Video

VIDEO: Shriya Saran Wears Wedding Saree To Celebrate Pran Pratishtha Of Ram Mandir At Home In Mumbai...

VIDEO: Shriya Saran Wears Wedding Saree To Celebrate Pran Pratishtha Of Ram Mandir At Home In Mumbai...

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Make For A Solid Pair As They Promote Fighter

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Make For A Solid Pair As They Promote Fighter

Sofia Vergara Reveals Reason For Divorce With Joe Manganiello: 'He Wanted Kids & I Didn't Want To Be...

Sofia Vergara Reveals Reason For Divorce With Joe Manganiello: 'He Wanted Kids & I Didn't Want To Be...

Take A Closer Look At Alia Bhatt's ₹45,000 Ramayana-Themed Mysore Silk Saree

Take A Closer Look At Alia Bhatt's ₹45,000 Ramayana-Themed Mysore Silk Saree