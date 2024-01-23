Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Share A Long Hug, Dance Their Hearts Out In UNSEEN Wedding Video

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The duo celebrates their first anniversary today, and on this occasion, the couple shared an unseen video from their wedding, and it is all things cute!

KL Rahul shared the video on his Instagram and captioned it, "Finding you was like coming home." In it, Athiya is seen flaunting her massive wedding ring. Further, her brother, actor Ahan Shetty, can be seen walking his sister down the aisle.

Check it out: