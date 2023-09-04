WATCH: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Offer Prayers At Ghati Subramanya Swamy Temple In Bengaluru

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Team India cricketer KL Rahul were spotted offering prayers at a reverred temple in Bengaluru on Saturday. As the holy month of Shravan concluded, Athiya and Rahul were seen paying a visit to the Ghati Subramanya Swamy temple in Bengaluru to seek the Lord's blessings.

While Athiya seems to have taken some time off work to enjoy her newly married life, Rahul is recovering from an injury and he, thus, chose to skip the ongoing Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

Athiya and Rahul were seen in traditional attires and they maintained a low profile as they visited the temple.

Athiya-Rahul's temple visit

Several pictures and videos from the couple's temple visit has now gone viral on the internet in which Athiya and Rahul can be seen paying their obeisance to the Lord.

While Athiya wore a simple floral salwar suit, Rahul opted for a casual white t-shirt and pants.

They were seen offering flowers and sweets to the deity and they quickly performed the puja and left before attracting eyeballs.

Athiya-Rahul's wedding

Athiya and Rahul tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23 this year.

Their wedding festivities were spread across three days and it was a complete affair with sangeet, mehendi, haldi and other traditional ceremonies.

While the couple is known for their social media PDA, the two are often seen maintaining a low profile in public about their personal lives.

On the work front, Athiya will be next seen playing the lead role in ‘Hope Solo’, which is a biopic of footballer Afshan Ashiq.

