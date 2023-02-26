e-Paper Get App
Both Athiya and Rahul were seen wearing yellow on this occasion.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Ujjain: Newlyweds KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty seek Baba Mahakal's blessings | FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Indian cricketer KL Rahul along with his wife, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty visited the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on Sunday. The newly wed couple took blessings from Baba Mahakal and also took part in the ‘Bhasmaarti’ there.

FP Photo

Both Athiya and Rahul were seen wearing yellow on this occasion. They offered ‘jal’ at the Mahakal Jyotirlinga in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Bollywood actress and Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty tied the knot with Team India cricketer KL Rahul on January 23 this year.

FP Photo

One of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, the Mahakal Temple is always flooded with devotees who seek Baba Mahakal’s blessings including many famous personalities. Recently, some members of the Indian cricket team had visited the temple and prayed for a speedy recovery of their injured teammate, Rishabh Pant.

article-image

