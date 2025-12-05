MP News: Counterfeit Notes Worth ₹19 Lakh Recovered In Ujjain; One Held | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fake currency worth ₹19 lakh was seized in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, leading to apprehension of an accused, as reported on Friday.

According to information, the incident took place in the Heera Mill area and the matter is under investigation at present.

Sources said that on Wednesday night, a police team raided the house of a young man named Sonu.

During the search, a large number of counterfeit notes were recovered. It is reported that fake currency worth around ₹19 lakh was seized.

Police had been keeping a close watch on Sonu for a long time, which led to his arrest.

His name had also surfaced earlier in the ‘oil scam’ case involving the manipulation of an oil-filled truck that had arrived from Maharashtra.

Officials said that police are now searching for Sonu’s other accomplices involved in the fake currency racket.

Further details are awaited.