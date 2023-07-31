Video: Athiya Shetty Looks Ethereal As She Walks The Ramp, Husband KL Rahul Reacts | Photo by ANI

Actor Athiya Shetty walked the ramp in a beige floor-length dress for designer Anamika Khanna on the sixth day of India Couture Week. On the sixth day of the FDCI's India Couture Week 2023 on Sunday, Anamika Khanna revealed Athiya's captivating embroidered costume. Athiya’s ethereal look included a beige floor-length silhouette, featuring 3D applique work, florals, pearls, and thread work with a thigh-high slit. She chose a statement necklace to accessorize her look, complementing embroidered attire with a glam makeup look.

Several pictures and videos of the ‘Hero’ actor surfaced on social media. Taking to Instagram, cricketer KL Rahul, who was not present at the event, shared a clip on his stories and reacted to Athiya’s look. He wrote, “My stunning wife,” followed by a white heart emoticon.

KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's (Suniel is Athiya's father) farmhouse in Khandala. The duo was in a relationship for three years before they got married. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends, relatives and family members. Athiya's dear friends Akansha Ranjan, Anshula Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Krishna Shroff, and Diana Penty were part of the guest list. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, were invited as well.

The ace designer Anamika Khanna displayed her outfits that had both a sequence and were influenced by art that have both contemporary and vintage elements.

Speaking about her designer for the show, Athiya said, “Apart from being a wonderful artist, she’s a great person, and that comes across in her work and designs. Anamika’s genuine and compassionate nature effortlessly manifested in her designs, creating a profound connection between the designer, her work, and the people who wear her creations.”

As Anamika thought about the significance of the occasion, Athiya continued, "Anamika had also made her wedding lehenga and she didn't have to care about anything at all."

On July 30, the sixth day of India Couture Week 2023 was marked by Anamika Khanna's presentation of Athiya Shetty as a showstopper. It will continue till August 2.