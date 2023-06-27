At ₹200 Crores, Thalapathy Vijay Becomes The Highest Paid Indian Actor Beating The Likes Of The Khans

It comes as no surprise that Thalapathy Vijay might just surpass the Khans of Hindi cinema to emerge as the highest paid Indian actor of all-time. He is the only Indian celebrity after all to have garnered over 2 million followers on Instagram, within hours of joining the photo-sharing app.

His 68th film, which is being tentatively titled as Thalapathy 68 and will be mounted by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, is witnessing the actor being offered an astonishing amount of ₹200 crores, an unheard amount that even the biggest stars of our country from the Bachchans to the Khans haven't ever been offered so far. It might sound like a madman rumour but if it turns out to be true, then this will be a feat that hardcore Vijay fans will cherish, for eternity.

Currently, the actor is wrapping up the shoot for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo', post which he is expected to take a break. He will resume shoot on Thalapathy 68 in August. Buzz in Kollywood also suggests that the said project will be his last film, post which the actor will foray into the world of politics. Maybe, this should be reason enough to substantiate why is the actor being offered the hefty fee that is being quoted. Surely, the makers of the film would want to ensure that the ardent fans of the Thalapathy are offered an unforgettable cinematic experience.

'Leo' also stars Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Vijay and Trisha reunite on-screen after 14 years. Known to be one of Tamil cinema's most blockbuster pairings with four big collaborations Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi and Aathi to their credit, fans cannot wait to see their favourite actors light up the screen, once again.

The film is expected to release in cinemas on October 19, 2023.