Aryan Khan Turns Down ₹120 Cr Offer; Drops SRK’s Cameo From ‘Stardom’?

Ever since the news of Aryan Khan's upcoming web series, 'Stardom,' broke the surface, the entertainment landscape has been abuzz with updates and speculations about the project. The spotlight has been on Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan's son, Aryan Khan as fans eagerly anticipate his directorial debut.

While rumours of Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the series have made headlines, the latest revelation adds another layer of intrigue.

Reportedly, Aryan Khan turned down a staggering ₹120 crore offer from an OTT platform for his web series 'Stardom.' This decision, although surprising, reflects Aryan's dedication to his creative vision.

ARYAN HAD RECENTLY SHARED UPDATE ABOUT HIS DIRECTORIAL VENTURE

Known for his preference to stay away from the media glare, Aryan Khan is visibly thrilled about his directorial debut.

He recently shared his excitement with fans by revealing that the script is ready and the project is set to roll out. His Instagram handle became the platform through which he conveyed his eagerness to embark on this new creative journey.

REJECTED ₹120 CRORE OFFER FROM OTT PLATFORMS?

The news of Aryan Khan's refusal of a substantial ₹120 crore offer from an OTT platform has raised eyebrows and curiosity. Sources suggest that Aryan's attachment to 'Stardom' runs deeper than financial gains. He has reportedly expressed his desire to fully devote himself to the project's completion before considering offers to sell it.

Even before 'Stardom' has had its first season unveiled, there are already whispers of its potential to extend beyond the initial offering. Filmmakers are reportedly eager to secure rights for Seasons 2, 3, and 4, a testament to the intrigue that surrounds Aryan Khan's directorial debut.

As the spotlight shines on Aryan Khan's directorial venture, Shah Rukh Khan himself is gearing up for his upcoming projects. Fans can anticipate his appearances in Atlee's 'Jawan' and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki.'