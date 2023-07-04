Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut 'Stardom' Goes On Floors, See Viral Photo From Sets

After months of anticipation, Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has embarked on his directorial journey with his debut web-series titled 'Stardom'.

The news of Aryan's directorial debut broke when he shared a glimpse of the script, adorned with his name, in December 2022. Excitement filled the air as Aryan captioned the picture, "Wrapped with the writing…can't wait to say action."

The web series, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, caught the attention of many, including writer Bilal Siddiqui, who commented, "Series abhi baaki hai mere dost" (The series is yet to unfold, my friend).

SERIES TO HAVE SIX EPISODES

Recently, it was officially confirmed that 'Stardom' would comprise six intriguing episodes. The title itself carries significance, as the series revolves around the captivating world of the film industry.

Aryan Khan and Bilal Siddiqui have collaborated to co-write this much-anticipated web series.

Finally, after months of preparation, the series has commenced production, as evidenced by a photograph that surfaced on the internet, featuring a crew member holding the clapper board with Aryan Khan's name proudly displayed as the director.

ON COLLABORATING WITH FATHER SHAH RUKH KHAN

Amid this exciting venture, Aryan Khan also directed his first commercial for his personal brand, a project that included his iconic father, Shah Rukh Khan.

In an interview with an international magazine, Aryan expressed his thoughts on the experience of working with his father. He shared that collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan is not a daunting task because of the legendary actor's expertise and dedication.

Shah Rukh's presence on the set effortlessly eases the workload for everyone involved, and his unwavering respect for the entire crew helps foster a comfortable working environment.

Fans and industry insiders alike eagerly await the release of 'Stardom', eager to witness Aryan Khan's creative vision come to life on the screen. With Shah Rukh Khan by his side, Aryan is set to make a distinctive mark in the world of filmmaking, carrying forward the illustrious legacy of the Khan family