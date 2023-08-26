 Arjun Kapoor Quashes Breakup Rumours With Malaika Arora; Shares Heartfelt Comment On Her Post
Arjun and Malaika's love story gained the spotlight in 2019 when Malaika shared an endearing birthday tribute to Arjun, officially confirming their relationship.

Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora have been no strangers to setting enviable relationship goals. Yet, rumours of their separation are doing rounds as netizens noticed Malaika's absence from the actor's recent social media interactions.

Fueling the speculation, reports revealed that Malaika had unfollowed Arjun's family members on various platforms. To add intrigue, Malaika posted a cryptic Instagram note on embracing change and leaving the past behind.

ARJUN KAPOOR SHUTS DOWN BREAKUP RUMOURS

However, Arjun Kapoor stepped in and quashed the breakup rumors with a touch of finesse. On International Dog's Day, Malaika graced her followers with an adorable video celebrating her bond with her furry friend, Casper.

She captioned the heartwarming post, "I couldn't have asked for a better companion to spend my shoot days with. Isn't he such a natural? Celebrating today & everyday with my superstar, Casper."

Displaying a charming gesture, Arjun Kapoor left not just one but two endearing comments on Malaika's post. He affectionately penned, "The real star of ur life #casper," and followed up with a "Handsome boy."

MORE ABOUT ARJUN-MALAIKA

Stepping back a bit, Arjun and Malaika's love story gained spotlight in 2019 when Malaika shared an endearing birthday tribute to Arjun, officially confirming their relationship. Since then, they've been the embodiment of couple of goals.

While Arjun's recent film, Kuttey, didn't perform as expected, his future involvement in Pushpa 2 was speculated. However, the project's creators have dismissed these claims.

