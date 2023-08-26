Did Malaika Arora Unfollow Arjun Kapoor's Entire Family Amid Breakup Rumours?

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had been painting the town red with their love until a few months back. However, of late, the two have not been spotted together, and rumours about their breakup have also been doing the rounds on the internet. And amid these rumours, Malaika seems to have unfollowed the entire Kapoor clan on social media.

Malaika and Arjun have always made sure to debunk rumours publically when it came to their relationship. However, this time around, both the actors have surprisingly maintained radio-silence over the breakup reports.

And now, Malaika's latest Instagram move has only added fuel to the fire, leaving their fans wondering if at all the breakup reports are indeed true.

Malaika unfollows Arjun's family

A user on Reddit recently claimed that Malaika has unfollowed all of Arjun's family on Instagram, including his father Boney Kapoor, sister Anshula Kapoor, and half sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

A little digging shows that the diva is still following Arjun though, but she is not following anyone else from his family.

Amid the breakup rumours, she was also spotted wearing a sweatshirt with the text "Let's fall apart" printed on it on Friday, hinting at her possible heartbreak.

Is Arjun Kapoor dating Kusha Kapila?

Meanwhile, reports had recently gone viral that Arjun and Malaika have indeed parted ways, and the reason behind it seems to be the former's closeness with influencer-actress Kusha Kapila.

Kusha, who shifted base to Mumbai a few months ago, was seen hanging out with Arjun, Karan Johar, and others at a private houseparty, and despite being in town, Malaika was nowhere to be seen.

While Arjun and Kusha have not addressed the rumours directly, the latter recently posted a message on her Instagram broadcast channel, speaking about people writing baseless things about her life.

A couple of months ago, Kusha had announced her divorce from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia stating they wanted different things in life going ahead, and that their plans did not align with each other's.

