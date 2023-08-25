 Malaika Arora's T-Shirt Has A Cryptic Message Amid Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor (PHOTOS)
Malaika Arora's T-Shirt Has A Cryptic Message Amid Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor (PHOTOS)

Malaika Arora's T-Shirt Has A Cryptic Message Amid Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor (PHOTOS)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who have been in a relationship since 2019, recently sparked breakup rumours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Malaika Arora's T-Shirt Has A Cryptic Message Amid Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor (PHOTOS) | Photo Via Varinder Chawla.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently hitting the headlines for their alleged breakup. The duo have been in a relationship for many years now, but made their romance official only in 2019. 

However, just a while back, amid the breakup rumours with Arjun, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star was spotted in the city today after visiting an eye clinic, wearing an oversized grey sweatshirt that read, "Let's Fall Apart," and paired it with matching sweatpants. She carried a tote bag and wore sunglasses to complete her look.

Check it out:

Photo Via Varinder Chawla.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla.

