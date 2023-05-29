 OMG! Malaika Arora shares semi-nude photo of BF Arjun Kapoor, calls him 'my lazy boy'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentOMG! Malaika Arora shares semi-nude photo of BF Arjun Kapoor, calls him 'my lazy boy'

OMG! Malaika Arora shares semi-nude photo of BF Arjun Kapoor, calls him 'my lazy boy'

The black-and-white photograph features Arjun in a daring, semi-nude pose, zero clothing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 02:13 AM IST
article-image

Actress Malaika Arora recently took the internet by storm when she shared an eye-popping picture of her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, on her social media account.

In no time, the image went viral, creating chaos online and dominating conversations everywhere. Fans & followers were left surprised by the boldness and confidence displayed by the duo.

Read Also
WATCH: Malaika Arora gets annoyed as paps call out her name, asks them to shush
article-image

Arjun Kapoor goes NAKED

The black-and-white photograph features Arjun in a daring, semi-nude pose, zero clothing, and a strategically placed cushion ensuring his modesty.

With sheer confidence, he proudly showcased his sculpted physique, leaving fans in awe. Malaika affectionately captioned the picture as "My very own lazy boy," expressing her love for the actor.

Arjun reciprocated the sentiment by sharing the same image on his Instagram stories, accompanied by a heart emoji.

This PDA is not unfamiliar to the couple, who often share glimpses of their relationship through photos and comments on social media, consistently captivating their devoted fan base.

It's worth noting that the couple has been dating for a significant period, frequently making headlines with their captivating love story.

Read Also
Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, others attend
article-image

Malaika-Arjun's Work Front

Recently, Malaika appeared in a captivating music video titled 'Tera Ki Khayal' alongside Guru Randhawa.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor recently starred in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial venture, 'Kuttey', alongside acclaimed actors Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, and Konkona Sensharma.

Arjun also has interesting projects like 'The Lady Killer' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' in the pipeline.

Read Also
WATCH: Malaika Arora avoids rickshaw driver’s request for selfie, netizens say ‘Is she a...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

OMG! Malaika Arora shares semi-nude photo of BF Arjun Kapoor, calls him 'my lazy boy'

OMG! Malaika Arora shares semi-nude photo of BF Arjun Kapoor, calls him 'my lazy boy'

Hotness Alert! Esha Gupta in black body-hugging backless gown sets the internet on fire

Hotness Alert! Esha Gupta in black body-hugging backless gown sets the internet on fire

VIRAL: 2018: Everyone Is A Hero director Jude Anthany Joseph's post with Megastar Mammootty will...

VIRAL: 2018: Everyone Is A Hero director Jude Anthany Joseph's post with Megastar Mammootty will...

Ayesha Singh on 100 auditions before bagging GHKKPM, whether she regrets becoming an actor & more

Ayesha Singh on 100 auditions before bagging GHKKPM, whether she regrets becoming an actor & more

Following Kamal Haasan, Anurag Kashyap also calls The Kerala Story, 'a propaganda film'

Following Kamal Haasan, Anurag Kashyap also calls The Kerala Story, 'a propaganda film'