OMG! Malaika Arora shares semi-nude photo of BF Arjun Kapoor, calls him 'my lazy boy'

Actress Malaika Arora recently took the internet by storm when she shared an eye-popping picture of her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, on her social media account.

In no time, the image went viral, creating chaos online and dominating conversations everywhere. Fans & followers were left surprised by the boldness and confidence displayed by the duo.

Arjun Kapoor goes NAKED

The black-and-white photograph features Arjun in a daring, semi-nude pose, zero clothing, and a strategically placed cushion ensuring his modesty.

With sheer confidence, he proudly showcased his sculpted physique, leaving fans in awe. Malaika affectionately captioned the picture as "My very own lazy boy," expressing her love for the actor.

Arjun reciprocated the sentiment by sharing the same image on his Instagram stories, accompanied by a heart emoji.

This PDA is not unfamiliar to the couple, who often share glimpses of their relationship through photos and comments on social media, consistently captivating their devoted fan base.

It's worth noting that the couple has been dating for a significant period, frequently making headlines with their captivating love story.

Malaika-Arjun's Work Front

Recently, Malaika appeared in a captivating music video titled 'Tera Ki Khayal' alongside Guru Randhawa.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor recently starred in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial venture, 'Kuttey', alongside acclaimed actors Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, and Konkona Sensharma.

Arjun also has interesting projects like 'The Lady Killer' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' in the pipeline.