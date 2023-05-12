WATCH: Malaika Arora gets annoyed as paps call out her name, asks them to shush

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is a regular and a favourite when it comes to the paparazzi.

While she is often seen obliging the paps with as many pictures as they want of her, on Friday, she seemed to be a bit off and was seen getting annoyed with the photographers.

Malaika is known to be a fitness enthusiast and come rain or shine, she never misses her morning yoga routine. On Friday too, she was greeted by the paps outside her yoga studio, but seems like she was in no mood to entertain them.

Malaika asks paps to shush

On Friday, as she reached her yoga studio in the city, paps surrounded her and called out her name so that she would turn and let them click her.

However, the actress seemed to be in a hurry as the paps called her, she was seen getting visibly annoyed. She turned and asked the photographers to not yell and calm down.

She, however, stopped for a hot minute for the paparazzi to click her photos before rushing inside the studio.

Malaika paired a workout vest with her yoga pants and wore a cap to beat the sweltering summer heat.

Malaika Arora's latest projects

On the work front, Malaika set the screens on fire when she performed a special dance number in Ayushmann Khurrana's 2022 film 'An Action Hero'. She was also recently seen in a music video titled 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa.

Last year, Malaika made her digital debut with her own show 'Moving in with Malaika'. On the show, she spilled the beans on her everyday life, her routine, her family, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, son Arhaan, and more.

She also opened up on her career choices, bond with sister Amrita Arora, and best friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, and her divorce with Arbaaz Khan on the show.