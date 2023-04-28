WATCH: Malaika Arora avoids rickshaw driver’s request for selfie, netizens say ‘Is she a president who can’t wait?

Admin

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has found herself under the scrutinizing eyes of social media after a video surfaced of her walking away from an auto-rickshaw driver who had requested a photo opportunity with the celebrity.

While many believe that Malaika could have waited for a few minutes to accommodate the request, the actress seems unfazed by the backlash.

Here's what happened

The incident occurred in Bandra, where the model was headed for a meeting in a building. As she walked towards her destination, an auto-rickshaw driver approached her, requesting a picture together.

However, Malaika appeared in a hurry and walked past the driver without posing for the photograph, leaving the driver looking dejected.

The incident has not gone unnoticed by social media users, who have criticized the actress for not taking the time to pose for the picture. Many feel that a photo with a celebrity is a cherished memory for many Bollywood lovers and should not be taken for granted.

Check out Malaika Arora's viral video shared by Instant Bollywood here:

Netizens lash out at Malaika

One social media user commented that Malaika could have waited for a few minutes as everyone wants to look good in a picture with their favourite celebrity.

Another said, "Is mallu a president who cant't wait?"

The actress is unaffected

Despite the backlash, Malaika Arora seems unaffected by the criticism. The actress has stated that she has learned to brush off negativity and trolling. She added that she likes to keep things spontaneous and not plan too much, hinting at her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

The couple has been in the news for their alleged affair and has been open about their plans to marry when the time is right.

While the incident with the auto-rickshaw driver may have left a sour taste in some people's mouths, Malaika Arora seems to be taking it all in her stride. The actress continues to be one of the most popular celebs around, known for her beauty, charm, and grace.