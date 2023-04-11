 Raveena Tandon REVEALS she rejected Malaika Arora's Chaiyya Chaiyya: ‘I was getting stereotyped’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRaveena Tandon REVEALS she rejected Malaika Arora's Chaiyya Chaiyya: ‘I was getting stereotyped’

Raveena Tandon REVEALS she rejected Malaika Arora's Chaiyya Chaiyya: ‘I was getting stereotyped’

Raveena, who was recently awarded the Padma Shri, has had a successful career in Bollywood, starring in several hit movies throughout the 90s and early 2000s.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Raveena Tandon | Instagram

Actress Raveena Tandon recently revealed that she was approached for the iconic song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dil Se', but turned it down.

In her latest conversation with a news portal, Raveena said that the offer came shortly after her hit song 'Sheher Ki Ladki' from the movie 'Rakshak'.

Read Also
Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani pens heartfelt note as actress receives Padma Shri: 'You...
article-image

Here's what Raveena Tandon told

Raveena explained that during those days, it was easy to get typecast and she did not want to be pigeonholed into doing only item songs. She added that people would not know that she left a song like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' because of this reason.

The actress also said that it had become a norm that if she was in a movie, there had to be a superhit song.

Despite not doing the song, Raveena is grateful that her songs have become superhits and are still remembered today. She added that all of them are getting remixes and a new lease of life.

Read Also
Watch: Raveena Tandon, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani receive Padma Shri from President Draupadi...
article-image

Farah Khan had also revealed it

At the International Film Festival Of India in 2019, choreographer Farah Khan revealed that they had approached several actors, including Raveena, for 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', but no one had agreed to do it. The song eventually went to Malaika Arora, who became a star after its success.

Raveena, who was recently awarded the Padma Shri, has had a successful career in Bollywood, starring in several hit movies throughout the 90s and early 2000s.

Despite turning down 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', she has continued to be a popular and much-loved figure in the industry, with her performances and songs still fondly remembered by audiences today.

Read Also
Exclusive: Padma Shri winner Raveena Tandon on Twitter trolls, 'They are jobless and have all the...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill at The Kapil Sharma Show to promote KKBKKJ; SEE PICS

Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill at The Kapil Sharma Show to promote KKBKKJ; SEE PICS

Raveena Tandon REVEALS she rejected Malaika Arora's Chaiyya Chaiyya: ‘I was getting stereotyped’

Raveena Tandon REVEALS she rejected Malaika Arora's Chaiyya Chaiyya: ‘I was getting stereotyped’

Jawan: Lady Superstar Nayanthara shoots new song with SRK in Mumbai

Jawan: Lady Superstar Nayanthara shoots new song with SRK in Mumbai

Watch: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna hold hands & look into each other's eyes in BTS video from shoot...

Watch: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna hold hands & look into each other's eyes in BTS video from shoot...

PHOTO: Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown flaunts her diamond ring, confirms engagement with...

PHOTO: Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown flaunts her diamond ring, confirms engagement with...