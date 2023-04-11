Raveena Tandon REVEALS she rejected Malaika Arora's Chaiyya Chaiyya: ‘I was getting stereotyped’

Raveena Tandon | Instagram

Actress Raveena Tandon recently revealed that she was approached for the iconic song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dil Se', but turned it down.

In her latest conversation with a news portal, Raveena said that the offer came shortly after her hit song 'Sheher Ki Ladki' from the movie 'Rakshak'.

Here's what Raveena Tandon told

Raveena explained that during those days, it was easy to get typecast and she did not want to be pigeonholed into doing only item songs. She added that people would not know that she left a song like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' because of this reason.

The actress also said that it had become a norm that if she was in a movie, there had to be a superhit song.

Despite not doing the song, Raveena is grateful that her songs have become superhits and are still remembered today. She added that all of them are getting remixes and a new lease of life.

Farah Khan had also revealed it

At the International Film Festival Of India in 2019, choreographer Farah Khan revealed that they had approached several actors, including Raveena, for 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', but no one had agreed to do it. The song eventually went to Malaika Arora, who became a star after its success.

Raveena, who was recently awarded the Padma Shri, has had a successful career in Bollywood, starring in several hit movies throughout the 90s and early 2000s.

Despite turning down 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', she has continued to be a popular and much-loved figure in the industry, with her performances and songs still fondly remembered by audiences today.