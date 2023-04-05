Watch: Raveena Tandon, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani receive Padma Shri from President Draupadi Murmu

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu at a gilded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in attendance during the presentation ceremony.

Music composer MM Keeravani, who composed the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, also received the Padma Shri.

Expressing her gratitude Raveena Tandon had earlier said, "Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose -- cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema -- all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father."

Earlier, in January 2023, the government announced a total of 106 Padma Shri awardees across categories.

The categories included art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others.

Apart from Raveena Tandon and MM Keeravani, Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and singer Vani Jairam have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan, respectively.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena Tandon will be next seen in an upcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar. Apart from that, she also has Arbaaz Khan's 'Patna Shukla' in her kitty.