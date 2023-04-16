Photos: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor’s ‘liftie love’ on their Germany vacation

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor | Instagram

Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora recently took a break from their busy schedules to enjoy a romantic getaway to Germany.

The couple has been sharing glimpses of their trip on social media and has been setting some major couple goals.

Malaika recently took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from their vacation, featuring the two in stylish outfits and striking cool lift selfies.

Malaika-Arjun's 'liftie love'

In the pictures, Arjun and Malaika are seen beaming with happiness, radiating love, and being the perfect couple.

The post received a lot of attention from their fans, who showered the couple with love and admiration. While many were mesmerized by the couple's chemistry, others called them the "perfect couple" and praised the pictures.

In an interview with Brides Today, Malaika had earlier talked about her future with Arjun and hinted at the possibility of getting married to him.

She mentioned that both of them are ready to take their relationship to the next level, and she would love to make a family and a home with Arjun.

Arjun's work front

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the movie Kuttey alongside Tabu. He is now gearing up for his upcoming movie, The Ladykiller, in which he will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

With their charming personalities, stylish outfits, and amazing chemistry, Arjun and Malaika are a treat to watch, and we can't wait to see more of their adventures together.