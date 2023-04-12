 What Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said about Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor to IIM Ahmedabad students
While praising the views of IIM Ahmedabad with its green trees and unbelievably good architecture, Murthy reminisced the time when 2 states released in theatres.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 05:59 PM IST
Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy made a rather interesting remark relating to the movie 2 States starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor. |

Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy recently addressed IIM Ahmedabad students at the 58th convocation, during which he took note of the Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor starrer 2 States, a movie shot at the prestigious institution.

Praising the views of the institute with its green trees and unbelievably good architecture, Murthy reminisced the time when 2 states released in theatres.

"The last time I saw this wonderful view was in the movie two states. I can tell you folks having watched so many of you pass through this I am positive that batch of 2023 can give a tough competition to Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor," quipped Murthy.

IIM-A celebrated its 58th convocation ceremony with Murthy as the Chief Guest. The ceremony was held at Louis Kahn Plaza, a tradition being followed since 1974.

Narayana Murthy, who served as the Chairperson of the Board of Governors at IIM-A between 2002-07, worked as a researcher at the institute.

(With inputs from agency)

Will ChatGPT replace humans? Infosys founder Narayana Murthy responds
