Will ChatGPT replace humans? Infosys founder Narayana Murthy responds

The AI chatbot ChatGPT has generated a lot of buzz in the technology industry. There have been worries that ChatGPT will replace people and lead to further job losses.

“I have used ChatGPT. My son introduced me to it a few months ago. It provides you the knowledge and then you can use it further as per your creativity,” Narayana Murthy said while speaking on the sidelines of NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2023, according to a report by Business Today.

Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, provided important information about ChatGPT's popularity, future, and effects on human jobs.

Human mind is the “most flexible instrument”

Narayana Murthy believes human mind is the “most flexible instrument” and ChatGPT can never replace humans. “Even in 1977-78, there were programme generators that had come in and so everybody feared for jobs but that didn’t happen. Because the human mind is the most flexible instrument."

"So, it was then used to help bigger problems with human creativity and tech together. ChatGPT is a good one but we must use it as a base and then use it to show our creativity and solve bigger problems but be it ChatGPT or AI, it will never replace humans," Murthy said.

ChatGPT usage restricted

Earlier, US financial services major, JPMorgan Chase, restricted employees from using ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, as the buzzy AI chatbot explodes in popularity.

The bank did not impose restrictions on the use of the well-known chatbot with artificial intelligence because of a particular incident.

The Wall Street Journal cites sources as saying that it was unclear how many employees or for what purposes the chatbot was used.

More restrictions on ChatGPT

In addition, besides JPMorgan, other organizations have also restricted access to ChatGPT. Verizon Communications, a US-based company, blocked the chatbot from its internal systems last week after warning that it might not retain ownership of any customer data or source code that its staff entered into ChatGPT.

During the first week of January, public schools in New York City banned the chatbot from their networks and devices, said the report.

Earlier this week, China slammed ChatGPT, saying it is spreading US government “misinformation” and directing Internet companies not to use it in their applications.

Chinese regulators told Tencent and Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group, not to offer ChatGPT services to the public, reports Nikkei Asia.

