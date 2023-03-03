Not Fair! IB board students allowed to use ChatGPT for essays

OpenAI's ChatGPT | Wikipedia

Mumbai: Going against the common narrative, the International Baccalaureate or IB Board has permitted students to use OpenAI's ChatGPT while asking them to accept it as a part of life.

Unlike many other institutes that banned the Chatbot, IB Board has permitted students to use it for assignments provided they credit the responses generated by the bot.

"The clear line between using ChatGPT and providing original work is exactly the same as using ideas taken from other people or the internet. As with any quote or material adapted from another source, it must be credited in the body of the text and appropriately referenced in the bibliography,” said Matt Glanville, IB head of assessment principles and practice, told the Times.

Glanville reportedly stated that ChatGPT should be accepted as part of daily life, like spellcheckers, translation software, and calculators. International Baccalaureate offers multiple courses to nearly 20 lakh school students worldwide.

ChatGPT was launched in last November and has amassed over 100 million users in a short period of time since its inception. The OpenAI product has surpassed Google and Facebook to become the fastest-growing consumer app.

However, fearing negative effects on children's learning abilities, many schools and boards, including the CBSE, have prohibited the use of ChatGPT. Several universities like