UK student uses ChatGPT to write essay in 20 minutes, passes test at 'Russell Group' university

Mumbai: Pieter Snepvangers, a student in The United Kingdom and an author at 'The Tab', recently shared his account of cheating on an assignment using the AI bot that has taken the internet by storm- ChatGPT.

The student used this AI to write an essay in less than twenty minutes. The output formulated by the Chatbot awarded him 53 marks( a passing grade) at one of the 'Russell Group' universities, often dubbed as the Ivy Leagues of the UK.

The topic of the essay was as follows:

“Drawing on the policy literature about various forms of individual and collective action, critically assess what you can do about the climate emergency as an individual and a citizen.”

Pieter had to ask ChatGPT ten questions surrounding the topic of the essay. The software answered each question within 45 seconds, wrote Pieter on The Tab. He reportedly spent the first ten minutes asking the right questions and the next ten arranging ChatGPT's answers, word-for-word, to make them look like an essay.

This process cut down several hours of research and all-nighters that students usually have to put into essay assignments. When the 2000-word write-up was presented for assessment, the professor could note that the essay was not very referenced. It seemed to be a general piece of writing which was not conceptually advanced.

However, the professor thought it was unclear that this essay was written by a chatbot. The professor thought it was more like a lazy student who hadn't put too much work in and was waffling, wrote Pieter.

Pieter believed it would not have taken much longer to get responses that bagged him first-class grades. 'ChatGPT is only three months old. You wouldn’t bet against it being able to write an essay worthy of a 2:1 in another three months,' he wrote.

The software had previously created ripples when it cracked an 'Operations Management' paper at the well-known Wharton School of Business. The professor at Wharton believed that the AI would have received a B or B- on the exam.

