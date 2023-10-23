 Arijit Singh Loses His Cool After Fan Chases Him, Honks Repeatedly For A Selfie (WATCH) 
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentArijit Singh Loses His Cool After Fan Chases Him, Honks Repeatedly For A Selfie (WATCH) 

Arijit Singh Loses His Cool After Fan Chases Him, Honks Repeatedly For A Selfie (WATCH) 

Arijit Singh did not let it slide without schooling the individual, a 23-year-old man.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
Arijit Singh Loses His Cool After Fan Chases Him, Honks Repeatedly For A Selfie (WATCH)  |

Popular singer Arijit Singh celebrated for his calm and collected demeanor, adored by fans worldwide, recently lost his cool when an overzealous admirer relentlessly pursued him in his vehicle, incessantly honking, all in the pursuit of a shared selfie moment. However, the vocalist did not let it slide without schooling the individual. The video of the same has gone viral. 

When Arijit lost his cool! (Can someone translate what he’s saying?)
byu/Per-Volar-Sunata inBollyBlindsNGossip
Read Also
Salman Khan, Arijit Singh Collaborate 9 Years After Tiff For Tiger 3 Song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam
article-image

As the clip went viral, a Reddit user asked netizens to translate what seemed to be Arijit speaking in Bengali. The roughly translated conversation is as follows: 

Arijit - Do you know how many times you've blown the horn? How old are you?

Man - 23 

Arijit - 23, that means, you are an adult, right? Do you know how many times you've blown it? Man - 8-9 times 

Arijit - Don't you know things like these result in others suffering? You did it all just so you could click a picture with me, right? Okay let's do it, let's stop others here so you can click your selfie, I won't let you pass without it now, let's do it.

Arijit Singh rose to fame with his song "Tum Hi Ho" from "Aashiqui 2" (2013), which became a massive hit and established him as a prominent playback singer. He has since delivered numerous chart-topping and award-winning songs such as "Channa Mereya," "Raabta," "Agar Tum Saath Ho," and "Chhod Diya." 

Read Also
IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Arijit Singh Excitedly Waves Team India Jersey Post Babar Azam's Wicket...
article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arijit and superstar Salman Khan have finally ended their feud of nine years by collaborating on a song titled "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam" in "Tiger 3". The relationship between Salman and Arijit reportedly turned sour after the two got into an argument during an award ceremony in 2014. “Tiger 3”, which also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, will be out on November 12.

Read Also
WATCH: Arijit Singh Clicks Anushka Sharma's Photos During Ind vs Pak Match, Their Adorable Exchange...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tara Sutaria's Survival Thriller Apurva To Release On OTT On November 15; FIRST Look Out

Tara Sutaria's Survival Thriller Apurva To Release On OTT On November 15; FIRST Look Out

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Abhishek Malhan Loses ₹1.5 Lakh While Travelling: 'I Wanted To Buy An iPhone'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Abhishek Malhan Loses ₹1.5 Lakh While Travelling: 'I Wanted To Buy An iPhone'

Fans Celebrate Prabhas' Birthday With Massive 230 Feet Cutout & Fireworks In Hyderabad (WATCH)

Fans Celebrate Prabhas' Birthday With Massive 230 Feet Cutout & Fireworks In Hyderabad (WATCH)

Tiger Shroff, RajKummar Rao Attend BJP's Marathi Dandiya In Mumbai (PHOTOS)

Tiger Shroff, RajKummar Rao Attend BJP's Marathi Dandiya In Mumbai (PHOTOS)

WATCH: Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa Perform Dhunuchi Naach During Durga Puja Celebrations In Mumbai

WATCH: Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa Perform Dhunuchi Naach During Durga Puja Celebrations In Mumbai