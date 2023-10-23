Arijit Singh Loses His Cool After Fan Chases Him, Honks Repeatedly For A Selfie (WATCH) |

Popular singer Arijit Singh celebrated for his calm and collected demeanor, adored by fans worldwide, recently lost his cool when an overzealous admirer relentlessly pursued him in his vehicle, incessantly honking, all in the pursuit of a shared selfie moment. However, the vocalist did not let it slide without schooling the individual. The video of the same has gone viral.

As the clip went viral, a Reddit user asked netizens to translate what seemed to be Arijit speaking in Bengali. The roughly translated conversation is as follows:

Arijit - Do you know how many times you've blown the horn? How old are you?

Man - 23

Arijit - 23, that means, you are an adult, right? Do you know how many times you've blown it? Man - 8-9 times

Arijit - Don't you know things like these result in others suffering? You did it all just so you could click a picture with me, right? Okay let's do it, let's stop others here so you can click your selfie, I won't let you pass without it now, let's do it.

Arijit Singh rose to fame with his song "Tum Hi Ho" from "Aashiqui 2" (2013), which became a massive hit and established him as a prominent playback singer. He has since delivered numerous chart-topping and award-winning songs such as "Channa Mereya," "Raabta," "Agar Tum Saath Ho," and "Chhod Diya."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arijit and superstar Salman Khan have finally ended their feud of nine years by collaborating on a song titled "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam" in "Tiger 3". The relationship between Salman and Arijit reportedly turned sour after the two got into an argument during an award ceremony in 2014. “Tiger 3”, which also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, will be out on November 12.

