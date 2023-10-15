WATCH: Arijit Singh Clicks Anushka Sharma's Photos During Ind vs Pak Match, Their Adorable Exchange Goes Viral

Renowned playback singer Arijit Singh performed at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium on Saturday ahead of the highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 cricket match. And not just that, but he was also seen supporting Team India with unmatched enthusiasm and at one point, he even turned photographer for actress Anushka Sharma.

Anushka was spotted at the Narendra Modi stadium on Saturday during the India vs Pakistan match and she was seen cheering for husband Virat Kohli from the stands along with the family members of other players.

Several videos of the actress have gone viral on the internet, and now, new video has surfaced in which she can be seen having an adorable exchange with Arijit Singh while the match was still on.

Arijit turs photographer for Anushka

Post his performance, Arijit was seen witnessing the high-voltage cricket battle between India and Pakistan from the VIP stands adjacent to where Anushka was seated along with others.

As soon as the two spotted each other, they exchanged pleasantries, and it did not just end there, but the singer even went on to turn photographer for Anushka.

In the video which is now doing the rounds on the internet, Arijit can be seen asking Anushka to pose as he clicked her photos from the adjacent stand. The actress too was seen flashing her cute smile and a victory sign at the singer's camera and the crowd could be seen cheering for the two.

Meanwhile, Team India was seen securing a thumping victory over Pakistan at the match, and it was nothing short of a festival at the stadium.

Anushka-Arijit Singh's songs

On the work front, Anushka and Arijit have collaborated on multiple projects and the singer has lent his voice to some of the most popular songs featuring the actress, including Hawayein, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and others.

On Saturday, Arijit performed the songs Chaleya, Lehra Do, among others for thousands of people at the stadium ahead of the match. Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh too were seen performing live for the audience.

