 IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Arijit Singh Excitedly Waves Team India Jersey Post Babar Azam's Wicket (WATCH)
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam was bowled by Mohammed Siraj.

Updated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
The most-anticipated ODI World Cup match between India VS Pakistan is currently taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma, the captain of India, won the toss and chose to bowl first against Pakistan.

Mohammed Siraj cleaned up Pakistan's captain Babar Azam after his 1st fifty Vs India. Reacting to this, singer Arijit Singh, who performed before the India Vs. Pakistan match, was seen celebrating in joy after the wicket.

At the pre-match show ahead of India's World Cup game against Pakistan on Saturday, Arijit impressed the audience at the stadium by performing his melodious tracks, including Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Chaleya from Jawan, Heeriye to Lehra Do from the film 83. Other renowned artists like Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh also performed.

Meanwhile, Shubhman Gill returned back into the Indian team lineup for the game to make his World Cup debut against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. The cricketer, who had tested positive for dengue, has now replaced Ishan Kishan in the playing XI.

Talking about the same, Rohit Sharma said, "Gill is back in place of Ishan, unfortunate for Ishan to miss out, feel for him, he stepped up when we needed him. Gill has been a special player for us over the past year or so, especially at this ground and we wanted him back."

