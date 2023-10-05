Have Salman Khan, Arijit Singh Buried Their 9-Yr-Old Hatchet? Singer Spotted At Tiger 3 Actor's Mumbai House

Seems like Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and one of the most acclaimed playback singers today, Arijit Singh, have finally decided to put an end to their nine-year-old feud. Social media platforms went abuzz after the 'Chaleya' singer was spotted leaving the actor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai, in the late hours of Wednesday.

Salman and Arijit's fallout dates back to 2014 when they had a not-so-friendly exchange of words at an awards show. While the singer was ready to apologise and bury the hatchet later, the star was in no mood to forget the incident and move on.

Reportedly, Arijit had also recorded the song 'Jag Ghoomeya' for Salman's 2016 film Sultan, but the actor made sure that his version was dropped from the film, and instead, it was later crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Salman-Arijit end feud

Fans gathered outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, were in for a surprise when late on Wednesday night, they spotted Arijit Singh leaving the actor's residence.

Within no time, the video went viral on the internet, and fans guessed that the actor and the singer might finally be collaborating for a project after all these years. Some even hoped for the singer to have a romantic track in Salman's upcoming film, Tiger 3.

In the video, Arijit can be seen seated in a car as he exited the gates of Galaxy Apartments and zoomed off quickly without interacting with the people outside.

Neither Salman nor Arijit have dropped any hint about their collaboration yet, but looks like, they are now finally ready to move on and restart with a clean slate.

Salman-Arijit feud explained

It all dates back to an awards show in 2014, which was being hosted by Salman and Riteish Deshmukh. As Arijit Singh won an award that night in the best playback singer category, he walked up on stage wearing a casual shirt and pants with chappals.

The singer said that he arrived at the event straight from a recording session as thus, he was not all decked up for it. However, Arijit's casual demeanour did not go down well with Salman, who took a dig at him on stage saying, "Tu hai winner?"

In no mood to accept Salman's dig without a reply, Arijit shot back, "Aap logon ne sula diya," in front of the biggest stars of B-Town, and this did not go down well with the superstar.

Arijit's songs were dropped from a number of Salman films, including Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. Later, the singer penned a public apology on Facebook in which he stated that he tried to apologise to Salman on multiple occasions but he refused to forgive him.

"Dear Mr Salman Khan, this is the last way I thought I would speak to you. I have been trying to text you call you and do everything possible to tell you that you are mistaken about the fact that I insulted you. I never did," he had written.

In the recent years, Arijit has refrained to comment on the situation with Salman, but looks like all is well between the two now.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)