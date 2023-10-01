WATCH: Salman Khan Shows His Dance Moves As He Grooves To Dil Deewana From Maine Pyar Kiya At Delhi Event | Photo Via Instagram

Salman Khan has been hitting the headlines ever since the teaser of his much-anticipated film, Tiger 3, was unveiled recently. Recently, the actor jetted off to Delhi for an event, and now inside videos of the actor dancing to the iconic songs from his movies are doing the rounds on the internet.

In the video, Salman is seen performing his hit track Dil Deewana from Maine Pyaar Kiya, which was released in 1989 and starred Bhagyashree in the lead. He looked stylish as he wore a shimmery silver jacket over a black T-shirt and trousers. Salman, in another video, grooves to Humka Peeni Hai from Dabangg.

Check it out:

Recently, Salman thanked his fans for loving Tiger 3's teaser. He said that he is 'really proud' of the Tiger franchise. He added that he wants to tell people what Tiger, the character, and the franchise stand for, as Tiger is a selfless agent, and he is really happy that people have given the teaser so much love. "I can’t wait to show you the trailer now," he concluded.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Shah Rukh Khan (in a cameo). It is slated to release in cinemas in November 2023.

